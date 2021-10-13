Ensure Afghan doesn’t become source of radicalisation and terrorism: PM Modi at G20 meet

New Delhi :





The Prime Minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan.





Prime Minister also noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India.





He also welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan.





He stressed on the centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.





In his virtual address at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Modi also called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities, in order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology. He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan, which was passed on August 30 under India’s presidency.