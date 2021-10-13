Delhi cops foil big terror plan amid festive season, Pakistan national held

New Delhi :

As per information shared by the police, the accused was living with a fake ID of an Indian national and had obtained the Indian identity cards through forged documents. The special cell operation was monitored by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. “It is a good catch by special cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team,” Asthana said.





Apart from an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, the police seized one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds. The accused, identified as Mohd Asraf, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions. He was a big part of the Sleeper Cell. Asraf is a resident of Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.





Adressing the mediapersons, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, “We recovered an AK-47, magazines, two pistols, catriges and grenades from him.”





“In the intial interrogation, he has revealed that he was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. We are now verifying his involvments. He lived in the disguise of Peer Maulana. He had married an Indian woman from Ghaziabad area with the purpose to aquire documents. He left the woman after sometime,” said Kushwaha.



