States told to use unallocated power from central plants

New Delhi :

“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Power that some states are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at high price,” a power ministry statement said.





As per guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent power from CGS is kept as ‘unallocated power’ which is allocated by the central government to needy states to meet the requirement of power of the consumers. The responsibility to supply power to consumers is of the distribution companies and they should first serve their consumers who have the right to receive 24x7 power. Thus, the companies should not sell power and starve own consumers, it stated.





“The states have therefore been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the state. In case of surplus power, the states have been requested to intimate to the Government of India so that this power can be reallocated to other needy state”, it said.



