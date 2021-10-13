Priyanka, prominent ryots’ leaders take part in ‘antim ardas’

Lakhimpur Kheri :

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and BKU leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Singh Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Dharmendra Malik besides local farm union leaders also arrived in the village to pay tributes during the ‘antim ardas’ to the deceased, who were mowed down by speeding vehicles on October 3 during a protest. Samajwadi Party leaders, including district president Rampal Singh Yadav, Dr RA Usmani and others were also among those who reached to pay tributes and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary arrived later in the day.





On the stage set up at the sprawling ground, family members of deceased farmer Daljeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh of Bahraich district, Nachhatar Singh and Lavpreet Singh of Kheri district, brother and daughter of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap of Nighasan (Kheri) sat holding photographs of the deceased persons.



