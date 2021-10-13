Kerala rains claim lives of 2 kids, flood warning for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu too

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru inundated after heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday

According to police, the deceased were a six-month-old infant and her eight-year-old sister. The house which collapsed in Mathamkulam near Mundottupadam belonged to the grandfather of the children, they said.





Local sources said a nearby under-construction house collapsed onto victims’ residence due to the rain at around 4.30 am, leading to the tragedy. Though the kids were rushed to the Kozhikode medical college hospital, their lives could not be saved.





Meanwhile, tractors ferried passengers due to heavy waterlogging at roads leading to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru following a heavy downpour.





A video of it went viral on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. Bengaluru airport had recorded 178.3 mm rainfall.





The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday sounded red alert (extreme flood situation) for a river in Kerala and an orange alert (severe flood situation) for five other rivers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded, during 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry) and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.