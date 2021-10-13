TCS staff to return to office by Nov 15

Tata Consultancy Services staff to return to office as work from home ends.
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked all its five lakh employees to end work from home (WFH) and return to their ‘depute location by November 15th’. Putting an end to WFH, HR Head Milind Lakkad reminded the workforce that more than 70 per cent of the employees are fully vaccinated and more than 95 per cent have received at least one dose. Milind also shared that the eligible employees across all the grades will now receive 100 per cent of the quarterly variable allowance this quarter, that is Q2 of 2021.
