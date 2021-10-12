New Chief Justices of Meghalaya, Sikkim HCs sworn-in

Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More sworn in as Meghalaya Chief Justice (Source: IANS)

Meghalaya High Court's new Chief Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More was administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik in the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, his council of ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries were present.

Justice More, who was serving as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court, was elevated as ots Chief Justice, succeeding Justice Biswanath Somadder who was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

In a simple function at the Gangtok Raj Bhavan, Justice Somadder was administered oath by Governor Ganga Prasad.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other dignitaries were present.

Justice Somadder succeeds Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari who was elevated to the Supreme Court.