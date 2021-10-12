Delhi records 34 fresh Covid cases, no death in two days

New Delhi :

The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.06 per cent. The active cases tally also registered a decline and now stand at 365. With 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,13,798 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 98 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.025 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 61,094 new tests -- 39, 156 RT PCR test and 21,938 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,83,73,078 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 102 at present.

Out of a total 1,29,181 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 52,582 were first doses and 76,599 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,91,89,181, according to the health bulletin.