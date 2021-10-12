Tikait announces agitation if Teni is not dismissed, arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri :

"The minister and his son must be lodged in separate barracks in Agra - not in Lakhimpur jail - because they are guilty of murder, the minister must resign and be arrested," he said.

The minister and his son are accused in the October 3 incident in which nine persons, including four farmers, were mowed down by SUVs. The minister's son Ashish Mishra has already been arrested.





He announced that effigies will be burnt in districts on October 15 and the places would be decided later.

"On October 24, the ashes of the deceased would be immersed and then a panchayat would be held in Lucknow on October 26 in which the future course of action will be decided," he said, while speaking at the 'antim ardas' of the deceased on Tuesday.

He said that the 'antim ardas' was to pray for the peace of the departed souls and there should be no politics here.

"But we are not going to rest until strict punishment is ensured for those guilty of mowing down farmers. When we spoke to the government representatives, we had made our demands clear - the arrest of the minister and his son and other accused. There is going to be no laxity on this issue," he said.

He termed the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of the minister, as a 'red carpet arrest', which was not acceptable to farmers.

Tikait did not allow any political leaders to address the gathering and said that it was not a political event but a 'pious' event.