MoS Health calls for engaging youth in awareness programme on HIV/AIDS

New Delhi :

The minister was virtually interacting with students across the country on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Encouraging them to contribute to nation building as India commemorates its 75th year of Independence, she said, "I strongly feel that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' are important for making our country a great nation. Your contribution is most important for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), as envisioned by our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On the occasion, Pawar launched Phase II of awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS and TB under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

She congratulated the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for the successful launch of the Phase 1 of awareness campaigns on HIV/TB and the promotion of blood donation.

Appreciating NACO's work in reaching out to a large number of youth during the Covid-19 pandemic, she released an e-booklet developed by NACO to showcase the variety of awareness activities conducted under Phase 1. This booklet will work as a guide to connect with more students from across the country for participation in the activities ahead.

Highlighting the improvements made by India in all the health indicators such as life expectancy, infant mortality rate (IMR), maternal mortality rate (MMR) etc., she said that national programmes such as the National AIDS Control Programme and National TB Elimination Programme have played a very crucial role in improving India's health indicators.

"The New India@75 has provided a platform for the states for bringing students, adolescents, youth and other stakeholders to act together in national interest," Pawar said.