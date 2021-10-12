Former Human Resource Development Secretary Khare appointed advisor in PMO

New Delhi :

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Khare's appointment on contract basis on terms and conditions as applicable to re-employed officers of Secretary level.

An IAS officer of the 1985 batch from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Khare was instrumental in bringing to light the infamous fodder scam in Bihar in the 1990s. He was also Information & Broadcasting Secretary.

Khare's last achievement before retirement was to put un shape the National Education Policy 2020, an ambitious programme of the current regime.