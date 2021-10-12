Former Human Resource Development Secretary Khare appointed advisor in PMO

Former Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare was on Tuesday appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
New Delhi:
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Khare's appointment on contract basis on terms and conditions as applicable to re-employed officers of Secretary level.
An IAS officer of the 1985 batch from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Khare was instrumental in bringing to light the infamous fodder scam in Bihar in the 1990s. He was also Information & Broadcasting Secretary.
Khare's last achievement before retirement was to put un shape the National Education Policy 2020, an ambitious programme of the current regime.
Conversations