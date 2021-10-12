Tamil Nadu govt imposes 42-point inspection criteria for schools ahead of reopening

Chennai :

Inspections will be carried out in over 41,000 schools, including self-financing institutions at the elementary and middle levels across the State, whether all the safety measures were undertaken by the managements.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Tuesday that education officials at the zonal level will visit each and every school and ensure all fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are adopted by the institutions for ensuring the safety of the students.





"As elementary and middle schools were closed for the past one and half years due to COVID lockdown, officials will first ensure whether the premises are cleaned thoroughly and sanitized," he said adding that they will also ensure that all the classrooms are neat and tidy besides inspecting seating arrangements for the students.





Stating that all the toilets will also be checked besides ensuring water facilities, he said "The management of the schools will also be instructed to keep adequate sanitizers for the students and teaching staff".





The official said that authorities will also collect written statements from all the heads of the institutions on how they would ensure to conduct classes with only 20 students per room.





"If schools could not accommodate all the students at a time, the headmasters will be asked to use the auditorium for conducting classes," he said. He added that if schools do not have an auditorium, the management could opt to conduct classes at open places by maintaining social distance and during rains, the students would come to schools on alternative days according to the standards besides taking other alternative measures including conducting classes on shift basis.





He said as the dengue cases are on the rise across the State, schools should also ensure that there should not be any water logging in and around the campus.





"The authorities will also ensure that all the teachers were vaccinated before the opening of schools," he said and pointed out that other SOPs, including the availability of adequate drinking water facilities, required thermal scanners, proper electrical connections in the classrooms, hostel cleanliness measures, physical attendance register instead the bio-metric system will remain unaltered.