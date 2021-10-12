One more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri case

New Delhi :

Police sources said that Shekhar Bharti, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, is presently being interrogated.





Bharti was reportedly driving the black Fortuner that was being driven behind the Mahindra Thar that trampled the farmers.





The police have been carrying out raids in Lucknow and some other locations to arrest Ankit Das, who is the nephew of former MP, late Akhilesh Das.





This is the fourth arrest in the Lakhimpur case. Two persons were arrested earlier and the third arrest was that of the main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.