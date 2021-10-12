India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far.
New Delhi:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months.
