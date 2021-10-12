After resigning from National Conference, Devender Rana, Surjit Slathia join BJP

New Delhi :





BJP general secretary in-charge for J-K Tarun Chugh and its unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed them in the party. Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration — a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana and Slathia joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jitendra Singh. Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.