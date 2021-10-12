Finance Minister embarks on week-long US visit to attend G-20, World Bank meetings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on a week-long US trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.
New Delhi: During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of @IMFNews & @WorldBank, G20 FMCBG meetings, India-US Economic and Financial Dialogue, and other associated investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA beginning from October 11, 2021,” a tweet from the Finance Ministry said on Monday. As part of official visit to the US, she will also address investors including large pension funds and private equity players and will invite them to participate in India’s growth story.
