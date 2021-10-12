Bharti OneWeb, ISRO arm collaborate to launch satellite in India from 2022

New Delhi :

The arrangement has been made through a letter of intent (LOI) with NSIL, to use Indian-built PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and the heavier GSLV-MkIII (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) as potential platforms to launch OneWeb’s satellites in India from 2022, the statement said. “The non-binding letter of intent was unveiled at the launch of Indian Space Association (ISpA) in the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi,’’ it said. OneWeb is amongst the founding members of ISpA, which strives to be the collective voice of space and satellite companies in India and will work with stakeholders across for the development of India’s space ecosystem.



