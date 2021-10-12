Ministry of Finance releases Rs 9,871cr PDRD grant to 17 states

New Delhi :





“The expenditure department, Ministry of Finance has released 7th monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871.00 crore to States. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 69,097.00 crore has been released to eligible states as PDRD grant in current financial year,” a statement said.

The states which will receive money from the grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.