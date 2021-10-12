Bandh against Kheri violence: Road transport hit, shops closed, Sena claims protest 100 pc success

Sena and NCP workers take out a rally during the bandh in Thane on Monday

Mumbai :

Leaders of three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP — staged protests against the Lakhmipur Kheri incident, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed the bandh was 100 per cent successful. The opposition BJP in the Maharashtra claimed it was a state government-sponsored bandh and was unwarranted.





In Mumbai, buses and many of the traditional ‘black-yellow cabs’ remained off roads. Shops and other commercial firms remained closed. The local trains, howeverm were operating normally, but running packed as road commuters shifted to suburban rail services.





State’s Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil along with Cabinet and party colleague Nawab Malik, NCP MP Supriya Sule and others, staged a protest at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.