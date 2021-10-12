Tue, Oct 12, 2021

Congress holds nationwide silent protest

Published: Oct 12,2021

The Congress party on Monday staged a nationwide silent protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demand the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Delhi Congress held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in solidarity with farmers. Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Along with other party leaders and members held a silent protest near the Governor House.

Another silent protest was seen in Bihar led by Congress in-charge Bhakta Charandas and state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha participated. Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi staged a silent protest in Lucknow, while P Chidambaram staged Dharna at Azad Maidan.

