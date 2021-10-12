Congress holds nationwide silent protest

New Delhi :

Delhi Congress held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in solidarity with farmers. Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Along with other party leaders and members held a silent protest near the Governor House.





Another silent protest was seen in Bihar led by Congress in-charge Bhakta Charandas and state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha participated. Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi staged a silent protest in Lucknow, while P Chidambaram staged Dharna at Azad Maidan.