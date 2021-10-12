Court to hear Aryan’s bail plea on Oct 13, seeks NCB’s reply

Mumbai :

Special Judge VV Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was “no extreme urgency” to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit. The defence said Aryan Khan was “falsely implicated” and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe. Aryan, who was arrested on October 3 is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.





He approached special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate’s court last week. There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs, the bail application said.