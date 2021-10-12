Country must augment tracking capabilities across geographies, protection of space assets: NSA

New Delhi :

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the Indian Space Association, a space sector industry body comprising companies such as Bharti Airtel, Larsen and Toubro, Agnikul, Dhruva Space and Kawa Space.





“Economic growth and technology development are the most important ingredients of national power. In such an environment, the national governments can no longer be the only stakeholders in evolving policies for national security and development,” he said.





The private sector is an equal stakeholder in nation-building, Doval added. “Hitherto, exclusive domains such as space that were dominated by the public sector, therefore, need to be opened up to the private sector to ensure that we remain ahead of the curve,” the national security advisor (NSA) said.