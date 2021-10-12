Private sector should step in to provide cutting-edge space tech to armed forces, says CDS

New Delhi :





While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to provide leadership and guidance, the expanding needs of the nation and the armed forces require that the private industry must step in and step forward, General Rawat said. “The armed forces look forward to the Indian industry to provide products and innovations...and cutting-edge technologies towards war winning capabilities,” he said at the launch ceremony of the Indian Space Association.





“Opening of our space to the private industry in India is indeed a landmark and historic decision which was taken by the prime minister in June last year,” he said. The privatisation of the space industry will catapult the space industry into the future as the central driver of nation building, the CDS added.

The Indian private industry must step in to provide cutting-edge space technologies and products to boost operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. “Space and cyber domains have become critical to our ability to undertake operations across the spectrum, both in peace and conflict,” he said.