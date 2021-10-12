Indian economy on path to swift recovery: Finance Ministry report

New Delhi :

Sustained and robust growth in agriculture, sharp rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity and buoyant revenues suggest that the economy is progressing well, the September review said.





“India is well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy... Strategic reforms undertaken so far along with new milestones in vaccination drive have enabled the economy to navigate the ravaging waves of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.





The external sector continues to offer bright prospects to India’s growth revival as the country’s merchandise exports crossed the USD 30-billion mark for the sixth consecutive month in the financial year 2021-22, it said. With merchandise trade deficit also rising in September, there is clear evidence of consumption and investment demand is also picking up in India, it said.