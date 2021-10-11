Aryan Khan bail plea to be heard on Wednesday

Mumbai :

Talking about the cruise ship drug raid case, Sameer Wankedhe, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said, “We and the prosecution will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court.”





It said all the allegations levelled against the agency in connection with the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, are "baseless, motivated afterthoughts and prejudicial".





Wankhede said the anti-drugs agency works professionally. "We do not see any political party and religion. We do our job professionally," he added. On Friday while denying bail to the three accused Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar said, “applications rejected. Not maintainable, Unless I complete the entire order, I won’t leave the court today,” said the judge. “Not appropriate to reserve the order at this point in time,” he said as the hearing drew well into the later half of the evening.





On Saturday, the NCB recorded the statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver. The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said.





The NCB personnel late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai's suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on Friday night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, the official said.





So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.