Agitation will continue till farmers' demands are met: Rakesh Tikait

Muzaffarnagar :

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed. Tikait claimed that farmers' income has not increased despite the price of goods.





The three farm laws and the BJP are ''anti-farmer'', he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue.





The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.