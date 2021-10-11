India, China hold 13th round military talks

New Delhi :

The talks, which are being held after a gap of around two months, started around 10.30 am. It comes as Chinese buildup across the LAC has increased and over 50,000 PLA troops are said to be deployed along the border.





The two sides are likely to discuss next phase of disengagement from Hot Springs and also overall de-escalation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh according to military sources.





India and China have so far disengaged from the areas of Pangong Tso and Gogra, however, frictions remain over the areas of Depsang and Demchok.





The last round of talks had taken place on July 31.