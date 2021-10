Maharashtra sees 2,294 COVID-19 cases, 1,823 recoveries, 28 fatalities

Mumbai :

The new additions pushed the tally of infections to 65,77,872, the death toll to 1,39,542 and the number of recoveries to 64,01,287, leaving Maharashtra with 33,449 active cases as of Sunday, it said.





With 1,40,847 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,01,98,174.





Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said.





Mumbai city reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally of infections in the financial capital to 7,48,640 and the toll to 16,158.





Mumbai division added 860 new cases and nine deaths, which raised the caseload to 16,86,337 and overall fatalities to 35,353, the department said.





Nashik division saw 511 cases including 399 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 647 cases, Kolhapur division 149, Aurangabad division 33, Latur division 74, Akola division 8 and the Nagpur division 12.





Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,77,872, deaths 1,39,542, recoveries 64,01,287, active cases 33,449, total tests 6,01,98,173, tests today 1,40,847.