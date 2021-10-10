BJP remembers activists killed in Bengal post-poll violence even more during Durga Puja: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata :

Ghosh visited a Durga Puja in the locality of Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker who was killed in Beleghata area of Kolkata on May 2, and said that even last year, the murdered party member had taken part in the festivities.





"I have visited his parar pujo (neighbourhood Durga Puja) to be with his family and friends. I have assured them that Abhijit will get justice" he said.





Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had visited the marquee on Saturday and later tweeted, "Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organisers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar; post poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the ''dhaak'' has also fallen silent."





BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the recent Bhabanipur by-election, also visited the puja and said that the party will continue to support Sarkar''s family.





A TMC leader said that the ruling party in the state does not want to do politics over Durga Puja.



