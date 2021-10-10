Attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into Hindu vs Sikh battle: Varun Gandhi

Days after being dropped from party's national executive, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that an attempt is being made to turn the Lakhimpur Kheri incident into a Hindu vs Sikh battle.
An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.We must not put petty political gains above national unity— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 10, 2021
The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021
