Lakhimpur Kheri incident: UP Police to seek custody of Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri :

Mishra was arrested last night, after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case and was later sent to judicial custody.





The local court will hear the matter on October 11 on whether the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son should be sent to police custody or not.





Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.





However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.





As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.





Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.