UP left with only 140 active covid cases

Lucknow :

Health officials said that 42 districts have become free from Corona virus infection with zero active cases. The officials said that 11 districts are left with just one active case each.





Over 62 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in just six districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar.





The new cases were reported from just seven districts.





Updating about the vaccination status, officials said that 11.49 crore doses had been administered in Uttar Pradesh.





Officials claimed that Uttar Pradesh is way ahead of its nearest contender Maharashtra, which is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal.





While 9.07 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose, 2.41 crore are fully immunised.





Health officials said people must still remember to follow to adhere to prevention protocol and get themselves tested if symptoms recur.