CBI director summoned in phone-tapping case

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police on Saturday summoned CBI director and former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in a phone-tapping and data leak case.
New Delhi:
Jaiswal has been asked to be present to record his statement on October 14. The case relates to the `leak’ of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department. Jaiswal was the Director-General of police during this period.
