Pondy legislators for postponement of local body elections

Chennai :

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of all legislators held under the leadership of speaker R Selvam which felt that the announcement of the local body election was against the guidelines of the High Court and Supreme Court and all will be forced to boycott the polls. The meeting wanted the election to be conducted after removing all anomalies. According to a release from the office of the Speaker here on Saturday, a resolution demanding that elections should not be conducted without providing reservation to Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Puducherry Municipality and Commune Panchayat Act and the delimitation of the wards be on the basis of the 2011 census. According to a Raj Nivas release, all ministers and legislators led by Speaker Selvam met Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum.