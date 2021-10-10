Kolkata man held for harassing woman

Chennai :

Police said the woman, whose husband is abroad, was staying at a rented house in Arumbakkam after coming to the city for the treatment of her mentally challenged child.





While in Kolkata to attend a wedding, she hired a private taxi for three days. The driver, Atanu Kishore Das, befriended her by expressing concern about her kid. Das allegedly called her often on the pretext of inquiring about her son. The woman fell for Das’s overtly care for her son, and spent some private moments with him when he came to Chennai. Das allegedly recorded them.





Later, growing suspicious of his behaviour, she started avoiding him. Infuriated, Das took her phone and sent their videos to her husband which led to quarrels between the couple. Meanwhile, Das allegedly continued threatening to release the videos in public.





Based on the woman’s complaint, Anna Nagar all-women police registered a case and arrested Das in Kolkata.