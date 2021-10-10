Lakhimpur case: Min’s son arrested after 11 hrs of questioning

Ashish Mishra, accused in the violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri

New Delhi :

Ashish Mishra has been arrested and will be produced in court, SIT chief Upendra Agarwal said. Ashish appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 am where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings.





After quizzing him for more than 11 hours, the nine-member SIT, headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Agarwal, arrested Ashish.





The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.





Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his “silent protest” after the minister’s son turned up for questioning.





The Punjab Congress unit chief began his “maun dharna” from 6.15 pm on Friday outside the home of local journalist Ram Kashyap in Nighasan tehsil. The protest came to an end around 11.30 am on Saturday. Kashyap had also died in the incident on October 3.