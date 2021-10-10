India, China to hold military talks today

India and China will hold another round of high-level military talks on Sunday with a focus on making some forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.
New Delhi:
The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Indian side is expected to seek disengagement as soon as possible in the remaining friction points besides pressing for resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.
