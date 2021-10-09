NCB released 3 detainees, rave party raid 'pre-planned plot': Nationalist Congress Party

New Delhi :

Addressing the media, NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that a total of 11 persons were detained after the swoop on the ship (October 2), including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.





"Later, that night 3 persons were allowed to go by the NCB officials. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, the nephew of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj), Amir Furniturewala and Pratik Gabha. The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik demanded.