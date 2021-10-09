SC displeased over handling of Lakhimpur case

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the way the Uttar Pradesh government handled the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and said steps to arrest the accused were “not seen in action”.
New Delhi:
“The police are responsible for law and order. But steps to arrest the accused were not seen in action,” a bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said.
The court added that transferring the case to the CBI “may not be the solution”. The government had assured action by today and tomorrow, the bench noted.
Conversations