Law to increase speed limit on cards: Gadkari

Chennai :

The Minister said he has not been able to increase the speed limits yet because there is a “perception” that accidents are caused by high speed.





“Now I have taken a stand, I will go to Parliament with a bill and change the speed parameters,” Gadkari said. The Minister said, while nothing has been finalised so far, it is being considered that speed on green express highways might be increased to 120-140 km per hour, on national highways, it might be increased to 100 km per hour, and up to 75 km per hour inside cities.