Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Law to increase speed limit on cards: Gadkari

Published: Oct 09,202112:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he is planning to bring legislation to increase speed limits of vehicles on the roads.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)
Chennai:
The Minister said he has not been able to increase the speed limits yet because there is a “perception” that accidents are caused by high speed.

“Now I have taken a stand, I will go to Parliament with a bill and change the speed parameters,” Gadkari said. The Minister said, while nothing has been finalised so far, it is being considered that speed on green express highways might be increased to 120-140 km per hour, on national highways, it might be increased to 100 km per hour, and up to 75 km per hour inside cities.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations