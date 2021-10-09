India and China engaged in brief face-off in Tawang

New Delhi :

It is learnt that the face-off took place after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and the troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army were forced back. The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.





The Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place within the next three-four days, said one of the people cited above.





About the fresh face-off, the people said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever the troops come face-to-face, the situation is managed according to established protocols.