Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

One terrorist was killed and another escaped in an encounter between the terrorists and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar on Friday evening, officials said.

Representative image.
Srinagar:
Police said the terrorists fired at a police team drawing a swift retaliation in which one terrorist was neutralised and another escaped from the spot. 

Police have recovered arms and ammunition and started a search operation. 

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained," the police said.
