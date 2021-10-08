Bail pleas of Aryan Khan, 2 others rejected

Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from NCB office (Image credit: PTI)

Mumbai :

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau.





Lawyers for the accused told the media that though the detailed reasoning for the order will come later, they plan to apply to the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.





Presently, all the six male accused will remain in Arthur Road Central Jail and two female accused shall be lodged in the Byculla Women's Jail.





Earlier, since the past one week since their detention and subsequent arrest, they were kept in the NCB lockup in south Mumbai.