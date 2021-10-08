Tata Sons wins Air India bid for ₹18,000 crores

New Delhi :

The Tatas' subsidiary quoted Rs 18,000 crore of enterprise value for Air India, Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced.





There were only two bidders in the final stage of divestment.





Besides, the Tatas' subsidiary, the second bidding entity was a consortium led by industrialist Ajay Singh.





Notably, conglomerate Tata Sons was touted to be the front-runner to get hold of the carrier.



