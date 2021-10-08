Fri, Oct 08, 2021

Tata Sons wins Air India bid for ₹18,000 crores

Published: Oct 08,202105:00 PM by IANS

Updated: Oct 08,202107:27 PM

The Centre on Friday declared Tata Sons' subsidiary Talace as the highest bidder for national carrier Air India under the divestment process.

Representative image.
New Delhi:
The Tatas' subsidiary quoted Rs 18,000 crore of enterprise value for Air India, Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced. 

There were only two bidders in the final stage of divestment. 

Besides, the Tatas' subsidiary, the second bidding entity was a consortium led by industrialist Ajay Singh. 

Notably, conglomerate Tata Sons was touted to be the front-runner to get hold of the carrier. 

