Sikh mourners seek death for killers of civilians in Srinagar

Srinagar :

The mourners sat on silent dharna outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar along with the dead body of the slain woman.

The civil secretariat houses the top offices of the government, including those of the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and his advisors.

Police tried to intervene to restrain the mourners from carrying out the sit-in outside the civil secretariat.

But, sensing the surcharged atmosphere, police did not use force to disperse the procession.

'Death to TRF', 'Bring the killers to justice', the mourners raised these slogans while carrying the dead body for cremation to the cremation ground situated in Karan Nagar locality of Srinagar.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit, has owned responsibility for the murder of the Sikh principal and Kashmiri Pandit teacher killed on Thursday within the school premises in the Eidgah area.

There has been widespread condemnation of the civilian killings carried out by the terrorists during recent days.

The police have said they have 'received vital clues about the perpetrators of these civilian murders and those responsible for the cowardly acts would soon be brought to justice'.

For the first time since August 5, 2019, when the state was bifurcated into two union territories and Articles 370 and 35A abrogated, there is an all prevailing sense of fear in the Valley.