Clean Delhi, better revenue mechanism to be AAP's priorities in MCD

New Delhi :

"AAP's main promise to Delhi is to transform it into a clean and beautiful city. We will also simplify the current complex property tax system. Apart from that, we will make the revenue mechanism of the city fit by working on outdoor advertisements and toll tax and all," AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj told IANS.

The MCD elections are due in April 2022. Since 2007, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the civic body trifurcated into three zones -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- in 2012.

Speaking on the Delhi High Court's recent order regarding garbage and rising cases of dengue, Bharadwaj said, "Delhi High Court's bench has been questioning MCD over the same topic for the last two-three days. The bench has taken notice of the piles of garbage in the city. It is obvious that cases of dengue will rise under such circumstances. MCD has failed on cleanliness front, too, and since it is not accountable to Delhi government, only High Court can ensure strictness here."

Calling the present situation "a dismal state of affairs", the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the national Capital is falling by leaps and bounds every day on the civic front, adding that it appears that the duty of the municipal corporations is only to pay salaries and pensions to their employees.

Everywhere there is dengue, garbage, cattle roaming on the streets, roads are in bad shape, the high court said.