Yogi renames 9 guest houses after rivers, religious places

Lucknow :

According to state's estate department, the UP Bhawan in Delhi will now be called UP Bhawan 'Sangam', while UP Sadan will be known as UP Sadan 'Triveni'.





The Lucknow-based VVIP guest house on Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be called VVIP guest house 'Saket'.





The guest house in Dalibagh will be known as VIP guest house 'Yamuna', while those located on Vikramaditya Marg and Meerabai Marg will be called 'Gomti' and 'Saryu', respectively.





The guest house in Butler Palace Colony will be called 'Naimisharanya'.





The state guest house in Mumbai will now be known as UP state guest house 'Vrindavan', while the one in Kolkata will be called UP state guest house 'Ganga'.



