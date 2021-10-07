Gurugram: Notice to 11,311 households for larvae-breeding

Gurgaon :

Civil Surgeon Gurugram, Dr Virender Yadav said that so far 1,897 samples of dengue have been sent for testing in the district, out of which 83 dengue and two malaria patients have been confirmed.





Yadav informed that more than two lakh people have been tested so far. The team of the health department is also running a campaign for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.





"The team is carrying out anti-larva activities under which Temephos medicine is being sprayed at mosquito prone areas. Gambusia fish is very effective in preventing the breeding of mosquitoes, keeping this in mind the health department, in collaboration with the fisheries department, has put seeds of gambusia fish in 173 reservoirs located in the district," Yadav said.





Health officials said for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases in the district, area wise fogging is being done through 56 machines. They said for fogging, the helpline numbers of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) can be contacted on 18001801817 and 0124-44055779.





Apart from this, free testing and treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are available in Sector-31 Polyclinic and Sector-10 Civil Hospital.





Instructions have been given not to charge more than Rs 600 for NS-1 and LGI test for Chikungunya and Rs 1,000 for test for dengue. Action will be taken against the concerned hospitals for violating this," said a health official.