Thu, Oct 07, 2021

Two teachers shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar city

Published: Oct 07,202112:03 PM by IANS

Two teachers were shot and killed by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
Police sources said terrorists fired from close range at two teachers in a government higher secondary school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar. 

"Both the teachers died on the spot. The area is being searched after it was cordoned off," sources said. 

Reports here said among the slain teachers, is the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand. 

Thursday's killings come two days after the terrorists shot a local Pandit, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local vendor and a taxi driver in Kashmir. 

