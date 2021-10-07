PM Modi greets people on Navratri

New Delhi :

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.





Modi tweeted, ''Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.''





Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.



May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021



