Thu, Oct 07, 2021

PM Modi greets people on Navratri

Published: Oct 07,202108:12 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

Image: Twitter/ @NarendraModi
Image: Twitter/ @NarendraModi
New Delhi:
May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said. 

Modi tweeted, ''Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.''


Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations